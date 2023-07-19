Iraq, France discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received French Minister of Armies Sebastien Le Cornu and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement, the meeting aimed to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and their potential for development on security matters within the framework of the international alliance. The leaders also focused on providing advice and training to enhance the performance of the Iraqi security forces and emphasized the continuation of bilateral cooperation in training, armament, and information exchange.

During the meeting, al-Sudani praised France's support for the Iraqi forces, mentioning the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed during his visit to France last January. This agreement serves as a clear roadmap for the development of Iraqi-French relations in the fields of economy, security, energy, culture, education, and more.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's efforts to organize its relationship with the international coalition in Iraq, particularly in the post-war era against the terrorist Daesh gangs. He highlighted the significant growth in the capabilities of the various branches of the Iraqi security forces during this phase.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani discussed the government's interest in training and armament, expressing the desire to collaborate with French companies in these areas, especially in the fields of aviation, defense systems, and military manufacturing. He underscored that cooperation with France extends beyond security matters to encompass several domains, offering genuine opportunities to strengthen a comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

On his part, Le Cornu conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's greetings to the Iraqi Prime Minister, and reaffirmed the French government's readiness to cooperate with Iraq in the areas of training, armament, and capability development. He also emphasized his country's commitment to providing Iraq with whatever it needs and fostering true partnerships with the nation.