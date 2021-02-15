Report

Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-15T09:53:43+0000
Iraq’ F-16s strike ISIS in Hemrin Mountains

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Security Media Cell reported, on Monday, that Iraqi F-16s struck intensively specific targets in the Hemrin Mountains.

"Terrorist hideouts were destroyed in two airstrikes launched by Iraqi F16 planes in the Hemrin Mountain, within the Saladin sector.” A statement said.

The Cell said the security forces continue to pursue ISIS remnants in coordination with the Joint Operations Command.

It also stated that the army's air force launched five air strikes targeting ISIS gang members in Lake Hemrin, without providing any further details.

