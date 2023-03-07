Iraq, Europe's parliaments discuss water diplomacy

Shafaq News/ The head of the foreign relations committee in the Iraqi parliament, Amer al-Fayez, on Tuesday met with a delegation from the European Union for talks on a spectrum of pressing issues, including the water dispute with Turkey and Iran and Iraqi migrants in Europe.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Fayez revealed that the meeting touched upon the water dispute with Turkey and Iran. The two sides agreed to establish a joint committee to schedule and organize future talks and visits.

The lawmaker said the visiting delegation conveyed the European Union's wavering support for Iraq on this issue.

"Some refugees have completed the asylum application procedures, but their requests were rejected," al-Fayez said, "this issue is particularly sensitive for us. We e believe that refugees, like all humans, have the freedom to move and settle."

Al-Fayez stated that the European Parliament stands with the Iraqi Parliament in resolving the water issue and ensuring that Iraq receives its fair share of water resources.