Iraq, Erbil condemn hospital Bombing in Gaza

Shafaq News / The federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government issued a joint condemnation on Tuesday against the appalling targeting of Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza. In a statement, Basim Al-Awadhi, the official spokesperson for the Iraqi government, expressed profound outrage at the heinous act committed by Israeli forces.

"While concerted efforts from across the globe are underway to cease the hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories and alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brethren, the news of this crime bears the marks of a complete war crime. These forces have committed a massacre that displays a total disregard for all moral and humanitarian obligations," stated Al-Awadhi.

He went on to emphasize the gravity of the situation, saying, "The Israelis have crossed all boundaries and red lines in an aggression that traces its shameful history back to massacres like Qana, Sabra and Shatila, culminating in their present abhorrent crime."

Al-Awadhi stressed that the responsibility lies heavily on the international community, urging swift and decisive action to halt Israel's killing machine targeting civilians, underlining that doing so would be a vital step towards addressing the Palestinian cause.

"In this mournful day, we find an opportunity to reiterate Iraq's steadfast and principled stance on the Palestinian people's right to a dignified, free life on their homeland. This right will never expire and will only grow stronger with time," Al-Awadhi declared.