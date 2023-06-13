Iraq, Egypt sign 11 agreements, strengthen bilateral ties

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the Joint High Committee between Iraq and Egypt has resulted in the signing of 11 memoranda of cooperation between the two countries.

During a joint press conference held with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, in the Egyptian capital, Al-Sudani stated that the committee's meeting concluded with the signing of 11 memoranda of understanding, along with the joint meeting minutes. He emphasized that these minutes and memoranda serve as a roadmap for the relationship between the two governments in the coming period, aiming to develop the ties between Iraq and Egypt and facilitate economic cooperation, trade exchange, and investment in promising opportunities across various sectors in Iraq.

Al-Sudani described the relationship between the two countries as deep-rooted in history, stating that it obliges them to enhance and develop the relationship in various fields. He highlighted that Iraq is currently experiencing political, economic, and societal stability and has regained its leading role in the region. Iraq is now a vital part of the solution rather than the problem, presenting initiatives, solutions, and political and economic opportunities that benefit both the region and the world.

He added, "Undoubtedly, our strategic and pivotal relationship with Egypt will strengthen this role and contribute to the effectiveness of this influential axis on the Arab, regional, and international levels."

Al-Sudani considered the signing of the 11 memoranda of understanding as "important and positive," but emphasized the importance of their implementation during this period. He expressed personal commitment to follow up with Madbouly and the heads of the ministerial committees from both countries in accordance with the memoranda of understanding.

Earlier today, the Joint High Committee between Iraq and Egypt commenced its work under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi government.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister and his Egyptian counterpart signed the main meeting minutes, as well as presided over the signing of 11 memoranda of understanding in various sectors.

The statement highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Central Bank of Iraq and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency in Egypt to cooperate in enabling small and medium enterprises to achieve economic growth.

It also mentioned the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Trade and the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry for cooperation in joining the World Trade Organization, as well as a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of diplomatic training and exchange of experiences between the Iraqi Foreign Service Institute and the Egyptian Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed in the field of public administration and civil service between the Iraqi Federal Services Council and the Egyptian Central Agency for Organization and Administration.

The Iraqi government highlighted that a memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism was also signed, along with a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of experiences between the Ministry of Planning and the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Planning and the Egyptian National Planning Institute.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding in the field of labor was signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor, along with another memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, according to the same statement.

The Iraqi government emphasized in its statement that a memorandum of understanding in the field of youth and sports was signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the fruitful discussions held during the Joint High Committee meetings and the signing of the agreements, highlighting their significance in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Iraq and Egypt.

He concluded by affirming the commitment to implement the 11 agreements, stating, "The most important aspect is the execution of these agreements during this period, and this should receive our personal attention. I will maintain communication with Madbouly and the heads of the ministerial committees from both countries in accordance with the memoranda of understanding."