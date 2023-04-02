Iraq, Egypt's top lawmakers discuss "parliamentary diplomacy"

Shafaq News/ Iraqi speaker of parliament, Mohammed al-Halboosi, and his Egyptian counterpart, Hanafi Gibali, on Saturday underlined the importance of "parliamentary diplomacy" in fostering cooperation between their respective countries.

A statement by al-Halboosi's office said the speakers discussed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing collaboration between the two nations and coordinating their stances on shared issues in regional and international forums.

The statement quoted al-Halbousi as reaffirming Iraq's commitment to continued parliamentary cooperation with Egypt and supporting collaborative efforts between the two governments.

"We are dedicated to advancing our shared goals and utilizing parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen the ties between our nations," al-Halboosi said.

Gibali reiterated his country's unwavering support for Iraq in all endeavors that contribute to its development and stability, and its commitment to sustaining joint action at the parliamentary level to foster cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier in the day, al-Halbousi, who arrived in Cairo on Sunday, discussed a range of topics with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, including stabilization efforts of Syria and activating cooperation mechanisms between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.