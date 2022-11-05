Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan to convene a meeting early next year

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Saturday briefed his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman al-Safadi, on the political situation in Iraq, the formation of a new government, and the features of the upcoming phase.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th Sir Bani Yas forum in the United Arab Emirates earlier today, an official readout by the Iraqi ministry said.

Hussein and al-Safadi, according to the readout, discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Jordan and the prospects of further cooperation between the two countries.

Hussein shed light on the features of the upcoming phase of Iraq's politics and the formation of the incoming cabinet, expressing its willingness to bolster its ties with the countries of the region and the world.

The two diplomats reiterated their respective countries' commitment to the agreement forged by the former governments of Iraq, and agreed to hold a meeting for the trilateral alliance members (Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan) in the presence of Gulf states early next year.