Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13T10:18:02+0000
Shafaq News / The ministers of foreign affairs of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan held a meeting to discuss the coordination mechanism between their countries, at Tahrir Palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

This meeting comes to also discuss the results of the leaders 'summit held in Amman on August 25th, regarding joint projects and the leaders' visions in expanding economic, commercial and investment cooperation between the three countries in a manner that achieves their common interests.

The foreign ministers of the three countries will discuss, "regional developments of common interest and ways to enhance coordination between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq".

Yesterday, Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Minister Sameh Shoukry, and announced that the latter will be visiting Baghdad soon to complete the agreements.

On August 25, a tripartite summit was held in the capital, Amman, between King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

 


