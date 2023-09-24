Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan collaborate on multiple fronts

Shafaq News / The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan convened in a judicious meeting, delving into the realms of political and economic collaboration.

The three parties charted the imperative course of action to consummate the ongoing projects among the three nations. This accord was resoundingly declared today by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry expounded on the proceedings of the gathering, where the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, played host to Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement further elucidated the tripartite foreign ministers' deliberations, which encompassed the strategic activation of cooperation across diverse sectors, both economic and political. It was unanimously underscored that expeditious project completion, coupled with the inception of novel initiatives, was paramount.

These initiatives spanned a broad spectrum encompassing electric grid interconnection, renewable energy, telecommunications, commerce, industry, transportation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, housing, reconstruction, as well as domains pertaining to culture, tourism, youth, sports, and security and defense cooperation.

Furthermore, the statement underscored the ministers' collective contemplation of the regional landscape, with a firm resolve to uphold the principles of security and stability therein. The Palestinian issue, deemed the central predicament, featured prominently in their discourse, as they affirmed the inalienable, non-negotiable rights of the Palestinian people.

In a concerted effort to alleviate the Syrian crisis, the ministers discussed avenues toward a resolution, particularly through the endeavors of the Arab Contact Group, with a paramount focus on advancing the welfare of the Syrian populace and terminating their protracted ordeal.

Concluding their deliberations, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the ministers' unanimous commitment to perpetuate coordination in anticipation of the forthcoming tripartite summit scheduled to convene in Cairo. It is worth recalling that the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, played host to the last trilateral summit in June 2021, attesting to the enduring partnership among the three nations.