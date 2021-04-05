Iraq: Educators protest, demand their rights

Shafaq News / Educators are protesting today Monday around a governmental building in Diyala.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that many educators joined marches from the education Directorate building to the parliament’s office holding banners with slogans as “We will not return without a contract”, protesting of being excluded from the 2021 budget law.

The Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament had promised that in the 2021 budget these educators will be appointed as contractors, but the parliament’s vote on the final version did not include this demand which caused waves of anger.

The educators confirmed; "Our deputies deceived us and they are now trying to sedate us."

Yesterday, Baghdad also witnessed a massive sit-in of educators near the Ministry of education, where the Iraqi security forces imposed security measures to prevent any attempt to storm the building.

These educators, estimated of 350 thousand, had recently escalated their protest moves when they waved the streets in eight governorates including Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Muthanna, Babel, Najaf, and Karbala.

The protesters staged sit-ins around the Education Directorates demanding their rights, some of them is teaching for 10 years without a salary.