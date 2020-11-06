Iraq’ Defense Minister arrives in Paris

Shafaq News / The Iraqi delegation headed by the Defense Minister Juma Inad Saadoun discussed with the French side the situation in the two countries and ways to strengthen the relations, the ministry said in a statement.

“The visit to the French capital aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the training and arming Iraqi forces and combating terrorism.” It added.

On Friday, the Iraqi Defense Minister arrived in France, where he was received in an official ceremony by French Defense Minister Florence Parly.



