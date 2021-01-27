Report

Iraq’ Counter-Terrorism kills ISIS Prominent leaders in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-27T14:39:17+0000
Shafaq News / Seven ISIS members, including prominent leaders, were killed today, Wednesday, in southern Kirkuk governorate, according to Iraq’ Counter-Terrorism Service.

The Agency said in a statement that a counter-terrorist force clashed with ISIS elements today in Wadi Al-Shay, south of Kirkuk governorate.

It added that some terrorists blew themselves up while others were killed by the Counter-Terrorism Agency.

The operation is a part of the "revenge for Martyrs" operations are launched after ISIS twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad which killed 32 civilians and wounded 110 others.

