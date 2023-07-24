Iraq Condemns Repeated Desecration of Quran, National Flag Near its Embassy in Denmark"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday denounced the repeated incidents of burning copies of the Holy Quran and its national flag in front of its embassy in Denmark.

"These systematic actions allow the contagion of extremism and hatred to pose a real threat to peaceful coexistence," an official statement said.

The Ministry urged the authorities in the countries of the European Union to "reconsider what is called freedom of expression and the right to protest. There should be a clear collective stance to prevent these offenses in front of the embassy buildings of the Republic of Iraq on their territories."

The Ministry said that "silence and failure to take clear measures that prevent the perpetrators of these actions and hold them legally accountable have paved the way for rampant dangerous behavior."

The Ministry reiterated the Iraqi government's stance in calling for international resolutions and laws to criminalize these acts.

A number of individuals reportedly burned a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

On his part, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "The diplomatic staff of the Danish mission in Baghdad left Iraqi territory two days ago."