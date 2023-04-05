Iraq Claims Responsibility for Killing Prominent ISIS Leader, Contradicting US Account

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Intelligence Service claimed responsibility for killing Khaled Ahmed Al-Jubouri, a prominent ISIS leader, denying the American story that a US operation in Syria killed the terrorist.

According to the Agency, Al-Jubouri, also known as Yacoub Al-Muhajir, allegedly planned terrorist attacks in European countries.

The Intelligence Service said it targeted him in Syria's Idlib province after an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

The statement claimed that Al-Jubouri, who had previously been a member of Al-Qaeda, was a prominent figure in ISIS, holding positions such as military official for areas outside Nineveh, a security official in the state of eastern and northern Nineveh, and governor of Turkey (in ISIS terms).

The official Iraqi statement came after the US Central Command had previously claimed responsibility for killing Al-Jubouri in the northern countryside of Idlib.

The US Central Command statement asserted that no civilians were killed or injured in operation.