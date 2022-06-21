Iraq-China deal to fund building four medical cities and 15 hospitals

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of health, Hani al-Aqabi, discussed, on Tuesday, building four medical cities and 15 hospitals throughout Iraq, as part of the Chinese agreement with Iraq.

The Ministry's media department that the projects are part of the Chinese agreement, noting that today's meeting focused on how to operate these facilities, to enhance the health situation, and provide medical services to the citizens.

It is worth noting that Iraq suffers from a lack of hospitals and medical centers, in addition to a shortage in medical equipment and medicines.

On June 6, Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, laid the foundation stone of a school funded by the Chinese program, which provides for building 1000 schools throughout Iraq.