Iraq Charts a New Course towards Social Protection After Years of Turmoil, Says President at ILC

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on Thursday said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, is working on an all-encompassing social protection program following years of strife and terrorism.

Addressing the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Rashid underscored the fundamental importance of social justice in tackling global issues. "The absence or even the mere scarcity of social justice is at the root of many world problems. Wars, conflicts, migration, and even environmental destruction are manifestations of this dearth of social justice," he said.

"Both ancient and modern history provide us with numerous instances of societies and countries that have fallen prey to the tyranny of rulers," Rashid explained.

The president said that the world is navigating a critical moment of history that requires, above all else, striving towards achieving and enhancing social justice within communities.

"Iraq has weathered a difficult period, plagued by wars and terrorism. Security and stability have been severely undermined for extended decades," he continued, "the current government is working on a social protection welfare aimed at establishing a comprehensive social protection system that harmonizes social safety nets, social insurances, and labor market policies."

The 2023 International Labour Conference (ILC), hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), is underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference brings together worker, employer, and government delegates from the ILO's 187 member states to address a wide range of issues, including a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships, and labour protection.

This is the 111th session of the International Labour Conference and will continue until 16 June 2023.