Iraq Calls on Sweden to Hand Over Quran Burner for Trial

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, who set fire to a copy of the Quran before Stockholm's central mosque.

The action sparked anger among Iraqi components.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, stated, "The individual who insulted the Holy Quran is an Iraqi citizen. Therefore, we demand the Swedish authorities hand him to the Iraqi government for trial under Iraqi law."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and delivered a protest over the burning of the Qur'an by the Iraqi refugee.

"We have urged the Swedish government to take necessary measures to prevent the recurring insults to the Holy Quran," emphasizing that legal justifications and freedom of expression should not justify allowing the desecration of religious sanctities."

The incident occurred yesterday, Wednesday, when Momika tore up and set fire to the Qur'an at the Stockholm Central Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha, following the approval of a permit by the Swedish police.

