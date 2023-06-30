Iraq Calls for Emergency OIC Session over Quran Burning Incident in Sweden

Shafaq News/ Iraq has called for an emergency session of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the recent burning of a copy of the Quran by an Iraqi refugee in Sweden.

In a statement, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, conveyed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein's request for the urgent meeting.

The session aims to discuss and decide on appropriate measures in response to the disrespectful act directed at the Noble Quran. Al-Sahhaf said.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter from the Swedish government expressing strong disapproval of the incident.

The incident prompted swift action from Iraq, with the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoning the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad on Thursday.

Today, hundreds of protesters assembled near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, preparing for a demonstration denouncing the incident.

A security source told Shafaq News agency the protesters gathered around the Swedish embassy in the capital's center, expressing their condemnation of the offensive act against the Quran and voicing their opposition to the Swedish authorities' permission for such an action to take place.

During the demonstration, Iraqi flags were raised, and portraits of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, were prominently displayed.

As a symbolic gesture, protesters placed posters and images related to the LGBTQ community on the ground, indicating their intention to burn them during the demonstration.