Iraq, Britain's foreign ministers discuss illegal migration of Iraqis to UK

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, discussed in a phone call on Thursday his anticipated visit to Washington and the illegal migration of Iraqi nationals to the United Kingdom.
Iraq's foreign ministry said in a statement that Hussein and Cleverly alluded to the bilateral ties between their respective countries and cooperation prospects in the issues of mutual interest.
Minister Hussein said that his visit to Washington and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's visit to Paris will touch on a spectrum of issues relevant to finance, energy, and security.
Britain's top diplomat shed light on his country's support for the Iraqi cabinet's economic reforms, stressing that London will spare no effort to help eliminate the challenges facing Baghdad.
Cleverly, according to the statement, brought up the issue of illegal Iraqi migrants in the UK and raised a set of recommendations to address the situation.