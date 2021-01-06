Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-06T09:18:05+0000
Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih confirmed, on Wednesday, that building a strong national army depends on controlling illegal weapons.

Salih congratulated on the January 6 occasion in which the Iraqi Army was formed, stressing that “the victories against terrorism is achieved with the cooperation among the people, the army, the Peshmerga, the Popular Mobilization Forces and the tribes what  require efforts to build a national army.

“Defending the homeland and preserve sovereignty will not be achieved unless the illegal weapons are seized and the solidarity among the components of the people is strong."

related

Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Date: 2020-12-17 14:30:55
Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

Date: 2020-12-24 16:25:00
Iraqi Presidency approves the Elections funding law

Barham Salih: a letter of thanks to the security forces in Shilan's case

Date: 2020-09-20 13:19:25
Barham Salih: a letter of thanks to the security forces in Shilan's case

Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Date: 2020-12-29 12:04:41
Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-20 13:48:49
The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

Date: 2021-01-05 16:38:09
The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Date: 2020-09-23 16:06:33
The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

Date: 2020-10-04 13:12:49
Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller