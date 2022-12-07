Iraq Aviation destroys an ISIS hideout in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi forces destroyed an ISIS hideout within the Kirkuk sector.

In a statement, the Cell reported that the Air Force targeted an essential headquarters of ISIS in Kirkuk, which eradicated it.

No further details about the casualties.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.