Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-06T20:40:39+0000
Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein held a phone call on Tuesday with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.

The ministers stressed the need to move relations forward by opening the Danish embassy in Baghdad soon.” It said.

According to the ministry, the two discussed the US decision to shut down its Baghdad embassy; a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone

The Iraqi foreign minister called on his counterpart to act as a mediator with Americans to reconsider its decision.

 


