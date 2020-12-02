Report

Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-02T12:25:30+0000
Iraq Army detonated a device in Sinjar area

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi army Forces had detonated an explosive device at the entrance of a village in Sinjar district, west of Nineveh Governorate. A security source reported today Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the explosive device was planted at the entrance to Rambousi village, south of Sinjar district and the army detonated it but caused no casualties”.

The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

