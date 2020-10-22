Iraq News

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed, on Thursday his government will to conduct early and fair elections meet the demands and of the Iraqis.

"The white Paper is a reform initiative to protect the Iraqi economy from collapse," Al-Kadhimi said in a press statement from the British capital, London

"We want to develop the state's security institutions and that needs patience," he added.

Regarding the conflicts in the region, the PM stressed, "Iraq can play a positive role in the region," adding, "We do not want to be drawn into any conflicts in the region."

 

