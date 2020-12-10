Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Fallujah this morning to mark the third anniversary of defeating ISIS in Iraq.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that intensive security deployment took place in Fallujah, east of Al-Anbar Governorate due to Al-Kadhimi's visit.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced, a U.N. statement said