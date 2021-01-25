Report

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi has cancelled his order to sack up director of counter terrorism

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T10:51:05+0000
Shafaq News /Iraq’ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has cancelled today Monday his order to sack up director of counter terrorism and intelligence in the interior ministry, Abu Ali Al-Basri. A source told Shafaq News Agency.

The Source added; “Al-Basri has resumed his work in the Falcons Intelligence Cell”

Following the twin attack, Al-Kadhimi sacked key security and police commanders, deputy interior minister for intelligence affairs, director of counter terrorism and intelligence in the interior ministry and commander of federal police forces.

However, Social Media news said the PM had cancelled his order of dismissing three of these commanders Abu Ali Al-Basri, Jaafar Al-Battat, and Amer Saddam.

Earlier, A twin attack in a crowded Baghdad market had killed at least 32 people, this is Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.

