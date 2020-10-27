Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: gangs want to transform the demonstration into chaos

Iraq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that outlaw groups and gangs tried to exploit the demonstrations, praising the collective consciousness of the protesters.

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during the cabinet session today that "our European tour showed the true Iraq and also resulted in the signing of memoranda with countries in several fields including transport, agriculture, education and culture."

"France, Britain and Germany support the Iraqi reform white paper, and stress the importance of holding the legislative elections on time." He added.

On the October demonstrations anniversary, he said, "We praised the discipline of the large numbers of demonstrators and the patience and professionalism of our security forces, especially since there are groups that wanted to transform the peaceful movement into chaos.”


