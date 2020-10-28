Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: Prophet Mohammad is the man of values

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-28T13:37:11+0000
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: Prophet Mohammad is the man of values

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed Iraq's need to follow "the values of Muhammad, the Messenger of Islam.” 

Al-Kadhimi said on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday occasion, “I am honored to participate in this celebration, raising our people, our nation and humanity the highest blessings in the birth of the Messenger of God Muhammad.”

"Mohammad, the messenger of humanity was a man of reason, wisdom and patience; he transferred millions of people from cruelty to mercy, from injustice to justice, and from chaos to a values and freedom-centered system."

He added, "Today we are in dire need of those human values far of extremism that some related unfairly to Islam."

The PM stressed "Iraq needs us (citizens) to perform these high values, so that together, we can overcome social, economic and political crises."

"After all the suffering and sacrifices, our people deserve to live a decent life, and it is our duty to insure it."

He pointed out that "Islam is a call to hope. It started with one man and spread to all humanity."

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad, also known as Mawlid, is being celebrated across the world.

 In some Muslim countries, the day is a public holiday.


related

Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Date: 2020-10-18 15:05:52
Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Date: 2020-10-22 19:54:22
Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Al-Kadhimi to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah during his tour in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-09 15:24:39
Al-Kadhimi to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah during his tour in Kurdistan

"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council

Date: 2020-09-26 15:50:20
"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council

Al-Kadhimi to meet the political parties to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq

Date: 2020-08-24 12:33:00
Al-Kadhimi to meet the political parties to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq

Al-Kadhimi responds to his objectors

Date: 2020-09-15 11:14:36
Al-Kadhimi responds to his objectors

Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Date: 2020-08-08 10:30:00
Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires strongly support Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-30 11:24:31
Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires strongly support Al-Kadhimi