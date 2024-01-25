Iraq Adopts New Measures Against Drought as Britain Pledges Support

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Diab Abdullah, affirmed the implementation of strategic initiatives to mitigate the risks of drought and water scarcity.

According to a statement, Minister Abdullah welcomed the former UK Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad, Rosy Cave, and her accompanied delegation to discuss collaborative efforts in advancing the country's water resources sector.

The Iraqi Minister highlighted the Ministry's focus on incorporating essential projects into its agenda to address the water scarcity crisis and optimize water usage, pointing out that the Ministry is actively working to transition from traditional to modern irrigation systems, emphasizing the use of pipelines for water transportation.

Abdullah specifically mentioned projects for the purification and desalination of agricultural drainage water. These projects involve collaboration with Iraqi universities to prepare the inclusion requirements and the associated study costs.

The British official expressed her country's willingness to collaborate with Iraq, offering expertise and involving British companies in implementing river-related projects. The collaboration aims to leverage modern technologies to develop Iraq's water resources sector.