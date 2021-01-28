Report

Iraq ‘AL-Kadhimi meets the Jordanian PM

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-28T11:21:51+0000
Iraq ‘AL-Kadhimi meets the Jordanian PM

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received today Thursday in Baghdad, the Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

Iraqi PM discussed his Jordanian counterpart relations between the two countries and common regional and international issues, in addition to ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between Baghdad and Amman. Al-Kadhimi's office said.

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh arrived today morning in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on an official visit.

Al-Khasawneh will meet later the Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Speaker of Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi.

