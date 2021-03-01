Iraq: A Government draft law about protecting companies of Coronavirus vaccines

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Cabinet referred on Monday a draft law to parliament about protecting companies of Coronavirus vaccines from prosecution if any complications appear.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said in a statement, the draft law exempted manufacturers, distributors, marketers, scientific offices and the Ministry of Health from criminal and civil Liability of the Coronavirus consequences.

According to the statement, the draft law also suggests that the state will pay individuals who suffer from the vaccines with the exception of "intentional acts" that lead to death or serious injury.

A technical committee will be form in the Ministry of Health and environment to assess the damages resulting from the use of the vaccines and the ways of financing the compensation, according to the statement.