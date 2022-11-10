Report

Iraq: +700 suicide cases recorded in 2022

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-10T07:39:27+0000
Shafaq News / An Iraqi human rights center revealed on Thursday that more than 700 suicide cases have been registered since the beginning of 2022.

The deputy head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, Hazem al-Rudaini, said in a statement today that Iraq recorded 772 suicide cases in 2022, noting that 700 failed attempts have also been registered so far.

He added that 663 suicide cases were recorded in 2020, while 605 cases were reported in 2019. In 2018, 530 cases were registered.

Al-Rudaini said that domestic violence, drugs, and unemployed caused these numbers to surge, indicating that 70% of the victims are less than 30 years old and are uneducated.

He called on the Iraqi authorities to address the "dangerous" situation.

