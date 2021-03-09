Iraq: 644 suicide cases had been registered in 2020

Shafaq News / Member of the Commission for Human Rights, Fadel Al-Gharawi, revealed that high suicide rates had been registered in all Iraqi governorates in 2020.

Al-Gharawi said that suicide cases amounted to 644 cases in 2020, pointing out that Baghdad topped the list with 139 cases, followed by Basra, 86 cases, 80 cases in Dhi Qar, and 69 cases in Nineveh.

He indicated that 276 of whom were females, while 368 were males.

Regarding the motives, Al-Gharawi indicated that they varied between social, psychological and economic reasons, in addition to poverty, the repercussions of wars and lack of human rights respect, calling on the government to take urgent measures to protect them, provide job opportunities, secure services, decent living conditions and adequate housing to ward off the risk of suicide.