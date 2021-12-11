Report

Iraq: +220 thousand vaccine recipients between 12 and 18

Date: 2021-12-11T14:51:18+0000
Shafaq News/ More than 220 thousand Iraqi children aged 12 to 18 have received their COVID-19 shots, a spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Saturday, as the government ramped up vaccinations of children.

"The number of vaccinated children aged between 12 and 18 amounted to 221 thousand," a member of the Ministry's Media team Roba Falah said, "vaccine turnout is increasing."

"The numbers are good. 27% of this age group received the first jab; 17% received the second," she added.

"So far, Iraq has not been hit by the fourth wave, and no Omicron cases have been detected. This does not mean Iraq is immune against new waves or variants."

