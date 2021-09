Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced thwarting a terrorist cell's attempt to "destabilize security" southwest of Khuzestan border province with Iraq.

Khuzestan has more than 500 km of water and land borders with Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that the operation comes in conjunction with the Arbaeen anniversary, as "the anti-revolutionary groups affiliated with some countries in the region seek to destabilize security," according to the statement.