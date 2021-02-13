Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian projects in Iraq aborted the US sanctions, Iranian official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T05:36:49+0000
Iranian projects in Iraq aborted the US sanctions, Iranian official says

Shafaq News/ The political assistant to the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said that his country reduced the US sanctions' damage by strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries, especially Iraq.

In an interview with the official media website of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Araghchi said, "Aborting the embargo and pressure is done in two ways: one way is to strengthen and flourish internal energies, and the second is to create strong economic relations with neighbors and other countries."

He added, "When we have strong economic projects with other countries, they will defend lifting the embargo naturally—for example, the implementation of projects with Iraq, including Iranian electricity exports to it. The Americans excluded this from the ban after they saw that they could not prevent it. The same condition applies to the port of Chabahar; Americans exempted it from the ban because of Indian investments in it."

He continued, "we should benefit from our transit, energy, and geographic advantages and establish strong economic links in the region."

related

Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-21 10:28:08
Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Anonymous airstrikes on Iranian militias in Deir ezzor

Date: 2020-08-03 17:14:21
Anonymous airstrikes on Iranian militias in Deir ezzor

Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Date: 2020-12-27 16:34:14
Kuwaiti Newspaper: Iran might attack countries in the region from the Iraqi territories

Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

Date: 2020-09-30 18:58:08
Iran responds to Iraq's initiative: No pilgrims from Iran for this year

New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF

Date: 2021-01-13 17:43:04
New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF

How can Iran retaliate against Israel for Fakhrizadeh’ assassination?

Date: 2020-12-04 09:34:01
How can Iran retaliate against Israel for Fakhrizadeh’ assassination?

The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

Date: 2020-08-23 14:39:28
The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity spokesman causes friction with Iran

Date: 2020-12-28 21:32:36
Iraqi Ministry of Electricity spokesman causes friction with Iran