Iranian official thanks Iraq, KRI for services rendered during Arbaeen

Shafaq News / Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hasan Abu Turabi Fard, the temporary Friday prayer leader in Tehran, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Iraq, both its government and its people, including the Kurdistan Region, for their unwavering dedication in providing services to the millions of pilgrims who participated in the Arbaeen Pilgrimage.

During his Friday sermon, Hojatoleslam Abu Turabi Fard declared, "The presence of over 4 million Iranian pilgrims in this epic has engendered yet another epic."

He further acknowledged, "The pivotal role played by the esteemed Iraqi government and the great Iraqi people in facilitating this extraordinary turnout is undeniable. Men, women, and youth, their pure hearts pulsating with zeal, have come together to honor the revered master, Imam Hussein, peace be upon him."

Hojatoleslam Abu Turabi Fard continued, "We extend our gratitude to the noble youth from various backgrounds, the popular and jihadist processions, within the Islamic Republic of Iran, and especially to the people of Kurdistan in Iraq, who enriched this grand humanitarian and emotional movement with their efforts and hearts filled with love for the Lord of Martyrs."

He went on to say, "The meticulous planning, worthy of praise by the statesmen of Iran and Iraq, alongside the military and security institutions, played an admirable role in this epic and is deserving of glory and acclaim."

Last month, a source in the office of Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, disclosed the Kurdistan Regional Government's participation by sending 100 modern buses as part of the government's plan to transport and accommodate pilgrims during Arbaeen.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The Prime Minister's office proposed the participation of the Kurdistan Regional Government in the transportation plan, and the proposal received support and cooperation from the President of the Region, Nechirvan Barzani."

The source clarified, "this year's transportation plan differs from previous years," highlighting that "the directives from al-Sudani entail the rental of approximately 1200 large buses, in addition to 200 smaller buses, to complement the existing fleet of over 2000 government buses and vehicles. Twenty-three trains will also be operated to prevent extortion and exploitation of pilgrims during their transportation to and from Karbala."

The Holy Shrines in Iraq reported last week that the total number of visitors who flocked to the holy city of Karbala for the observance of Imam Hussein's Arbaeen exceeded 22 million pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced that it had provided services to more than 3 million Iraqi and foreign visitors during the Arbaeen ceremonies.

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran's internal security forces, stated two days ago that four million Iranian pilgrims had crossed into Iraq through the land and air borders of Iran to participate in the Arbaeen visit.

Prime Minister al-Sudani praised the Kurdistan Region's support for the Arbaeen observance, describing the number of participants as "unprecedented," with pilgrims exceeding 22 million.