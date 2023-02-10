Iranian official: +3,000 Iraqis are enrolled in Kermanshah's universities

Shafaq News/ More than 3,000 Iraqi students are enrolled in institutions in Iran's Kermanshah, governor Mohammed Tayyip Sahrai, revealed on Friday.

In a meeting with officers and directors at the education department in the province, Sahrai said that at least 600 Iraqis are currently studying medical sciences in the institutions of Kermanshah.

"Educational ties with Iraq will contribute to bolstering regional security and peace. It is vital to use this ability at all levels," he said.

Kermanshah in western Iran shares around 371 kilometers of borders with Iraq and the Kurdistan region. With seven official border crossings and markets, the province accounts for almost half of Iran's annual non-oil exports to Iraq, which exceeds $3 billion.