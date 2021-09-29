Iranian military commander threatens to bombard the opposition headquarters in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour threatened on Wednesday to bomb the headquarters of the Iranian opposition in Kurdistan Region, a second threat within a month.

"We will not tolerate the establishment of terrorist headquarters in northern Iraq, and we will destroy their bases and respond harshly to the slightest move of the enemies," Pakpour said in a statement.

"Terrorists sometimes have headquarters in Iraq, and therefore we will not allow this situation, and we will deal with it forcefully," he added.

"We will not allow terrorist groups who have plotted against Iran in northern Iraq to take the slightest action," Pakpour warned. Adding, "Iraqi officials and the Kurdistan Region should expel the elements and members of the terrorist and counter-revolutionary groups from northern Iraq as soon as possible; otherwise, we will destroy their headquarters and bases."

The military commander promised, "We are fully prepared to confront any threat, the Revolutionary Guards are fully prepared, and we will respond forcefully to the slightest movement of the enemies."

Earlier this month, the Iranian Official said, "Exploiting the lands of Kurdistan against Iran by armed groups is unacceptable, and we will respond appropriately.”

He added, "Baghdad and Erbil should prevent the militants from exploiting the territory of Iraq against Iran," calling on residents of the border areas in Kurdistan to stay away from the militants’ headquarters.

Pakpour did not exclude the possibility of launching an attack against the opposition factions in northern Iraq, located in the Region.