Iranian head of the intelligence service visited Baghdad yesterday, a source confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T11:53:39+0000
Shafaq News/ A reliable political source reported that the head of the intelligence service of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hussein Taeb, visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Taeb arrived in Baghdad yesterday, Monday, on a secret visit.

He added that Taeb held meetings with the Iraqi factions and discussed with them the recent U.S. attack on al-Hashd al-Shaabi, and met with political leaders, to discuss the early Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Yesterday, Monday, Taeb's visit coincided with the bombing of Ain al-Assad base in al-Anbar.

A few days ago, U.S. raids were launched on the sites of Pro-Iranian factions on the Syrian-Iraqi border, "in response to drone attacks launched by these factions on American facilities in Iraq."

