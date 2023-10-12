Iranian foreign minister arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this Thursday afternoon.
He was received by Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji.
This brief official visit, expected to last a few hours, is focused on monitoring the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.
Additionally, discussions are set to unify positions between Baghdad and Tehran regarding the events in Palestine.
The official Iranian news agency, "IRNA," confirmed that Amir Abdollahian will travel to Iraq and then to Lebanon on Thursday to hols talks with officials from both countries on the bilateral ties and regional issues.
Last September, a security agreement between Iraq and Iran led to the evacuation of sites in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that were previously held by Iranian opposition groups and parties.
This move was a significant step toward considering them as refugees.
It's worth noting that the deadline specified in the security agreement for disarming Kurdish opposition groups opposed to the Iranian regime expired on September 19. Prior to that, Iranian officials had threatened to target these groups, as they had done before.