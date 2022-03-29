Iranian figures are pressuring Abdul-Wahed-Sources 

Shafaq News / Two reliable sources reported that the head of the New Generation (al-Jeel al-Jadeed) bloc, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, is being pressured by Iranian figures for supporting the Homeland Rescue alliance.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that Iranian figures threatened to shut down some of Abdul-Wahed's commercial projects among other measures.

The New Generation bloc might boycott Wednesday's session-Abdul-Wahed says

Earlier today, Abdul-Wahed said that his bloc will not attend tomorrow's parliamentary session if the 17 demands he submitted last Saturday are not met.

Abdul-Wahed addressed the bloc's representatives saying, "if the citizens' interest requires hindering holding the session until the demands are met... Do not enter the Parliament hall."

He added that the "New Generation" is the only bloc that can make independent decisions, and can decide whether it wants to boycott or participate in the session.