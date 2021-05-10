Iranian embassy in Baghdad condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Ihab Al-Wazni

Shafaq News / the Iranian embassy in Baghdad issued on Monday a statement on the attack on its consulate in Karbala, and the assassination of the civil society activist, Ihab Al-Wazni.

The embassy condemns “in the strongest possible terms the assassination of the civil society activist Ihab Al-Wazni, and expresses sympathy with his family and relatives…amid problems and crises, Iran is still standing by the Iraqi government and people as it did many times in different stages. "

"Defeating ISIS, sacrificing, and mixing the blood of the two countries martyrs in defeating terrorism led to the elimination of terrorism and the liberation of occupied areas from ISIS."

On the attack on its consulate in Karbala, the Iranian Embassy stressed the need to stop the attacks on diplomatic places.

"We expect from the relevant Iraqi agencies to take urgent measures to identify and pursue those responsible for the assassination of the civil activist (Al-Wazni), as well as the attackers on the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the holy Karbala.” It said.

"Iran has not and will not demand for the killing and assassination of Iraqi citizens, and it condemns in strongest terms these terrorist acts. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always favored security, peace and prosperity for the Iraqi people." The Statement concluded.

Ihab Jawad al-Wazni, who was active in the organisation of the anti-government protests that swept Iraq in October 2019, was shot dead on Sunday outside his home by unknown assailants. His death sparked daylong protests in Karbala that saw demonstrators block roads and bridges with burning tires.

Al-Wazni had led protests in the Shia shrine city of Karbala, where pro-Iran groups hold major sway. He was shot outside his home by men on motorbikes using a gun.