Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian delegation sent to attend the Baghdad conference

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-27T06:38:19+0000
Iranian delegation sent to attend the Baghdad conference

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a delegation, headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was sent to participate in the Baghdad conference.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Hussein Amir Abdollahian will represent Tehran at the Baghdad conference.

The conference is scheduled to be held on Saturday, and attended by representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan, as well as Qatar, France, and Japan.

Playing the mediator role presents a challenge to Iraq, where Iran wields influence while the state still appears unable to meet the basic needs of its citizens.

related

Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-21 10:28:08
Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-27 09:44:54
Iran denies meeting with the CIA Director in Baghdad

The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Date: 2021-02-10 05:30:49
The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 12:13:47
Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

This is how Jamal Khashoggi saw the demonstrations in Iraq

Date: 2019-10-06 10:38:29
This is how Jamal Khashoggi saw the demonstrations in Iraq

Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

Date: 2021-03-19 15:45:17
Protestors in Baghdad organize an open sit-in

International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-02 09:35:05
International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

ISIS terrorist arrested north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-19 19:39:25
ISIS terrorist arrested north of Baghdad