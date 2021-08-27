Iranian delegation sent to attend the Baghdad conference

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a delegation, headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was sent to participate in the Baghdad conference.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Hussein Amir Abdollahian will represent Tehran at the Baghdad conference.

The conference is scheduled to be held on Saturday, and attended by representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan, as well as Qatar, France, and Japan.

Playing the mediator role presents a challenge to Iraq, where Iran wields influence while the state still appears unable to meet the basic needs of its citizens.