Iranian company resumes project in Dhi Qar after 12-year delay

Shafaq News/ An Iranian company has resumed its operations on a project in the Dhi War after a 12-year hiatus, a local official in the southern governorate revealed on Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the federal government in Baghdad has added an Iraqi partner to the Iranian company, Omar Ab, which is constructing the sewage network in the Shatra district, north of Dhi Qar, at a cost exceeding 60 billion Iraqi dinars."

"The decision to add a local partner is part of the government's efforts to disburse the company's dues, thereby avoiding the US sanctions imposed on Iran and its companies," he noted, "the completion rate of the work has reached 94% in the stations, while the vital sewage network in the streets of Shatra still faces delays."

The project was initially assigned to the Iranian company in 2011 but was halted in 2014 due to the war against ISIS. The company resumed work in the district two years ago, but its progress has sparked public discontent due to slow progress, leading to repeated calls for the contract to be terminated.