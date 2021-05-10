Iranian authorities summon the Iraqi ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs summoned the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran and handed him a letter of protest following the attack on the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry said that the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded the Iraqi government to implement security measures to protect Iranian diplomatic missions under the 1963 Vienna Agreement.

The Iraqi ambassador affirmed that his country's government is committed to ensuring the security and safety of diplomatic missions.

Yesterday, Protestors set the vicinity of the Iranian consulate building in Karbala on fire, following the assassination of activist Ihab Al-Wazni.

Video clips and photos showed dozens of protesters gathering and burning tires near the building.

On Sunday, two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle gunned down al-Wazni in front of his home situated on the street of al-Haddad in the city center.

Ihab al-Wazni, the Responsible for the Coordination of the protests in Karbala, is known in most circles that oppose corruption and mismanagement and call for the limitation of Iran's influence and armed groups around Iraq.

Since the outbreak of the "October Revolution" protests in 2019, Iraq has witnessed numerous assassinations, kidnappings, and threats against the organizers of the protests.

Following the killing of al-Wazzani, demonstrations took the streets of Karbala, Nasiriyah, and al-Diwaniyah in southern Iraq.