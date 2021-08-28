Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian and Egyptian delegations arrive in Iraq to participate in Baghdad Conference

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T07:34:55+0000
Iranian and Egyptian delegations arrive in Iraq to participate in Baghdad Conference

Shafaq News/ An official Iranian delegation arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian delegation also arrived in Iraq.

So far, the French President Emmanuel Marco, Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef bin Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the Baghdad Conference.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has also invited Gulf allies Egypt and Jordan and Turkey and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, expected to be held on Saturday.

related

Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Date: 2021-08-01 10:05:10
Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Iran's Foreign Minister: it was necessary to invite Syria to Baghdad Summit

Date: 2021-08-28 06:14:55
Iran's Foreign Minister: it was necessary to invite Syria to Baghdad Summit

Iraqi and Iranian courts are responsible to investigate Soleimani’ Assassination, Zarif said

Date: 2021-01-13 20:02:25
Iraqi and Iranian courts are responsible to investigate Soleimani’ Assassination, Zarif said

The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

Date: 2020-08-23 14:39:28
The Iranian consul in Baghdad: free visa will continue to be issued to Iraqi citizens

The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Date: 2021-04-07 08:40:05
The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Iraqi flights to and from Iran resumed starting tomorrow

Date: 2020-10-11 11:18:17
Iraqi flights to and from Iran resumed starting tomorrow

Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

Date: 2021-04-26 17:30:59
Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project

Date: 2021-03-28 15:34:07
Iraq clarifies its role in the new Mashreq project