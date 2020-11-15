Report

Iranian and British ambassadors stress the importance of cooperation with Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-15T14:41:29+0000
Shafaq News / Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjedi, and British ambassador, Stephen Hickey, to Baghdad, confirmed on Sunday the importance of cooperation with the Iraqi government.

The two ambassadors met at the headquarters of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, and discussed, "the most important political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as the importance of cooperation between Tehran and London with the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Masjedi stressed, "the need for the U.S. to return to the nuclear agreement. I consider it as a necessary step."

