Shafaq News / The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammed al-Sadiq, said today that his country does not tolerate offending religious symbols.

Al-Sadiq said in a tweet, "For those who asked about our position from anyone who assaults religious symbols, wherever he was, we confirm that we stand against anyone who crosses the red lines."

"Anyone who assaults religious symbols that have always protected the nation and religion does not represent us", he added.