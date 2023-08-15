Iranian ambassador conveys desire for enhanced cooperation to Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani on Tuesday, during which he conveyed the Iranian leadership's aspiration to strengthen collaboration with Iraq in addressing regional and global challenges and crises.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani, the discussions centered on bolstering cooperation between the neighboring countries across various sectors.

The two parties also explored joint coordination in preparation for the forthcoming commemoration of Arbaeen, as well as facilitating the movement of visitors to Karbala.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reasserted Iraq's steadfast approach, prioritizing partnership, coordination, and advancing economic integration among regional nations. Such collaborative efforts, he emphasized, are integral to fostering security, stability, and sustainable development.

In response, the Iranian ambassador conveyed assurances from the Iranian leadership regarding their commitment to augment bilateral cooperation, strengthen communication channels, and effectively confront the array of challenges and crises that face the region and the world.